Dokumentti Autokauppias Pentti Aulosteesta

Not Available

Supplier of Timo Niemi, followed by a description of his group Kuusaalaista, in his own words, the car dealership business, resulting Pentti Pena Aulostetta that time in his life steps and the way a professional car sales peak. Pena with the viewer can follow the daily life of Aulosteen Car and customer situations. Pena presents Niemi people around him and idiosyncratic means to assess kuntoja cars and customers. The document supposedly parodies the time the picture suitably reality series emotional reunion (on the trail of Raiders of the Lost), life-style magazine programs (such as Strömsö) and garage kits (eg. Monsteritalli). Pena's life is also monitored during leisure time, at home in nature and exploring his family. Finally, try Pena automotive world fusion of the big day, the People's party, which of course will end in complete disaster