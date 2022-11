Not Available

The film traces the life of Çakırcalı Mehmet Efe, a Zeybek (active as an outlaw in the region enclosing İzmir, Aydın, Denizli, Muğla and Antalya in modern western Turkey, from 1893 to 1910) whose father, Çakırcalı Koca Ahmet Efe was murdered by an Ottoman sergeant.