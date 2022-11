Not Available

Sun-Il (Yoo Son-Il) lost his friend because of an accident. So he left to travel. One year later, he appears in front of friends again, but Sun-Il resembles his dead friend a lot. His friends keep watching him. Their friendship is in critical condition unlike the past. One day, he falls in love. Sun-Il has the happiest and sweetest moment in his life with Ji-Soo (Park Grina), but because of an unexpected incident Sun-Il feels strange with himself.