After a long time here now an new Demo Blu-Ray Disc from Dolby called Dolby Atmos Blu-Ray Demo Disc (Sep 2016). It’s again as named an Atmos Demonstration Disc with a lot of different Music, Movie, TV, Sports and Game Clips. The running time is around 147min. and all Tracks are encoded in Dolby True-HD 7.1 and Dolby Digital 7.1 with Atmos. A recommended Disc !