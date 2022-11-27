Dolf Jansen: Oudejaars 2012

Not Available

A wise man once said 'if it does not fit, you have to push a little harder, then it often fits!' Another wise man once said 'every year deserves a New Year's Eve performance, and I'm going to make that performance !!' You understand, the latter wise man was Dolf Jansen, widely recognized as record holder for New Year's Eve performances of the Netherlands forever. Has he achieved something in his life ... In 2011, Dolf played his own performance and in between still the New Year's Eve, in close cooperation with Pauw & Witteman. In 2012, Dolf will play in specially selected theaters ... .. (roffel) ... New Year's Eve 2012 Exclamation Mark. Passed through the finished year, finished and boned within ninety minutes and sometimes at high (!) Pace. From Elfstedentoch-not to the fall of the cabinet, and if not then surely all other great events. And Nick and Simon, of course. With a lot of jokes. And shreds of poetry. So wise is it then again ...!