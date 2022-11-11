Doll Cemetary

Not Available

Brendan Cobbs (Jon-Paul Gates), a famous novelist, is struggling with writer’s block. His agent sends him to a remote cottage in rural England with undesirable and unwelcoming locals and no connection to the outside world. This is where he encounters Alfred, a child size doll, who can mysteriously come to life when Brendan isn’t watching him. Brendan thinks Alfred could be a great idea for his new book. But deadly consequences are about to hit Brendan as no matter what he does, he cannot seem to get rid of Alfred or his followers. Something big is coming for Brendan with the intent to kill…