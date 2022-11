Not Available

Carla Knight is a college senior, a beautiful girl from a small rural town. Her scholarship denied, Carla out of necessity becomes a nightclub stripper in order to pay her tuition. One night after leaving the club, she is raped. Carla gets her revenge on the rapist by killing him, which impresses her employer. The strip club owner tells his boss about Carla, who then approaches her about becoming a contract killer for the mob