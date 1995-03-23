Dolores Claiborne

1995

Selena is a big-shot reporter in the city who has long distanced herself from her roots in a small town in Maine. She finds herself compelled to return, however, after her mother is accused of murdering the wealthy woman for whom she worked as a maid. Selena has a very bad relationship with her mother, and their visit is incredibly tense, particularly since she strongly suspects that her mother is guilty. As the days go by, however, Selena's investigative skills lead her to some surprising revelations about her own past and her mother's motivations. While Dolores may be a hard woman, she did not become so overnight. As she learns more about what has contributed to the make-up of her mother's armor, her own dissipates