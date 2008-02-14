2008

Dolphins and Whales 3D: Tribes of the Ocean

  • Documentary

Release Date

February 14th, 2008

Studio

Gavin McKinney Underwater Productions

This documentary goes to coral reefs of the Bahamas and the waters of the Kingdom of Tonga for a close encounter with the surviving tribes of the ocean: wild dolphins and belugas, the love of a Humpback mother for her newborn calf, the singing Humpback males, an orca the mighty King of the ocean, and the gentle manatee. Little-known aspects of these creatures capable of sophisticated communication and social interaction. Documents the life of these graceful, majestic yet endangered sea creatures

Cast

Daryl HannahNarrator (voice)
Charlotte RamplingNarrator (voice)

