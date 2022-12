Not Available

Unlike other days, today the "iron mouth radio" Voz Praiana began its activities with an unusual program in the Orla de Manaus. Instead of announcements, the heiress of the radio, Ana Maria, decided to call relatives, friends and acquaintances to tell about the history of its founder, Dom Kimura, the voice most known in the great area of Manaus Moderna and was cheered by crowds in the ring of the capital where he shone like the indomitable "Golden Head"