Dom na Zayachyem prospekte

Audiovisual immersion in the inner world of wards of the psychoneurological boarding school No. 3 of Peterhof. The mini-documentary film “Mind’s the Limit” talks about a place that may seem like a medical institution, but in reality it is a place of social adaptation and a space for creative experiments. Many receive care within its walls until the end of their lives, exploring new territories: in abstract painting and electronic music. For boarding people, creativity is the only contact with the outside world.