Domain of the Damned

When a mysterious drifter reluctantly takes a job with a roadside haunted house, he quickly discovers that the attractions locked up in the basement are far more dangerous than plastic skeletons in rubber chains. Together with a mixed-up young woman in search for her lost nephew, and a host of liquored-up, live-remote radio deejays, Jerrod will have to solve the mystery of an ancient Egyptian amulet and face the wrath of the Angel of Death before he can be free of his curse: Necrophobia.