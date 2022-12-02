Dombivli Return

Not Available

Anant Velankar is an honest government officer working in Mantralaya who has never taken bribe.He has a respectful life with is family wife Ujwala and daughter Antra.He commutes daily for work from Dombivali to CST a route more then a hour and admires his boss Dadasaheb but suddenly comes across a photograph of him killing someone which is the only proof the murder.Now the ball is in Anant's court how to deal with the situation weather to revel the truth in front of everyone or blackmail Dadasaheb.