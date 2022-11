Not Available

Inspector Sciarra, struggling with an identity crisis and Domenica,an orphan who would like to know about her mother, spend one day along the vicoli of Naples. It's Sciarra's last day of work and he must take Domenica to the morgue., to dentify a man who killed himself and might have raped her. To Domenica the inspector is a father she never had, to Sciarra the little girl is the daughter he couldn't have