Domestic Bliss

Not Available

This situation comedy revolves around Emma who has just left her husband and moved with her daughter Jenny to live with her lover, middle class Diana. Diana, a child welfare doctor, has yet to come to terms with the changes that this will entail. Emma has an unthinking husband and Diana, a demanding neighbour, both of whom find themselves at Diana's while she's out. Add to this a Black woman who has travelled across town with her two children and a dog and you can imagine the confusion that results. Based on interviews with over 30 women about their experiences of motherhood, this sit-com manages to capture all the traumas and confessions which can face various women during one day.