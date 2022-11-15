Domestic Servants

Not Available

This is only made of copyright free sources. A lot of data such as documents, sounds, pictures and moving images from the World Wide Web was gathering to play the Old Grimm Brothers' story. Recently, I have been interested in copyright free sources. I worked only with them and wanted to create an ironic situation in which I made my own work with copyright. In the meantime, I read and I founded death, liberation and release in the mysterious setting of characters and conversations. It seemed like an autobiographical story about copyright free sources. I combined these two to talk about source that lost its owner or died and became ghosts.