Domina is an intergalactic bounty huntress on the trail of a fugitive SlaveBot. On the heels of a violent space battle, the two enemies crash down on an uncharted desert planet. Stranded, bored, and now lonely for companionship, Domina resurrects the comatose SlaveBot to assist her while she awaits her rescue party. An unexpected relationship blossoms between the two beings and Domina's feelings are put to the test when her band of violent Bounty Hunters finally arrive to rescue her. A twisted Sci-Fi tale with a dash of Robinson Crusoe and Romeo and Juliet.