Dominating the Mat

Immerse yourself in years of hard-earned knowledge and technique with Wade "King of Pinners" Schalles (World Record holder for most pins of world champions, National Champions and NCAA champions) and Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC winner Mark Schultz. Learn everything from "Legal Pain" controlling and pinning to submissions for MMA and self-defense. Now you can have this historic clinic digitally mastered on DVD and learn what these proven champions know. This DVD is an essential primer for any serious student of fighting arts.