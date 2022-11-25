Not Available

Dominatrix Waitrix exists as a human clone. She is amorphous, multi-gendered, and immortal. The only human quality she owns is an extremely powerful libido. She chooses the bodies of vulnerable servers and preys on their puppet-like customers. Her only concern is to give and receive pleasure and pain. One bold and buxom waitress wishes to keep Dominatrix Waitrix under her spiked heel. Dominatrix Waitrix fancies the red-headed mortal, but in the end, who will hold the whip and who will wear the handcuffs?