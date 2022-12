Not Available

Model Mara answers an ad in "Screw" magazine for a high paying job at a New York City whorehouse that specializes in all kinds of kinky sadomasochistic bondage and discipline sex tricks. The bordello's middle-aged madame shows Mara the ropes (and chains) of the B&D business. Meanwhile, a motley assortment of perverted customers have their wicked carnal way with the hookers who work at the seedy joint.