Dominio Vigente

The Swiss-Chilean citizen Carlos Kindermann has returned to the Araucania region in Chile after 47 years. He returns to his childhood land, from which he was torn away before his adolescence. Not even the 3,000 thousand hectares of valuable territory he comes to receive as an inheritance from his recently deceased father can reverse the physical and mental exhaustion he brings from Europe. Kindermann wants to sell quickly and forget as soon as possible this unwanted journey. Events however, slowly disintegrate this desire and push the character to a crossroads of life and death, between two openly excluding world views.