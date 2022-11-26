Dominique Belongs to Us

Not Available

Before the basketball world came to know him as "The Human Highlight Film," a teenage Dominique Wilkins quickly became the toast of his new hometown of Washington, North Carolina. The 6'8" basketball star led the Pam Pack of Washington High School to 56 straight victories and two state titles. But when he chose the University of Georgia over local ACC schools, the cheers turned to jeers and resentment twisted the high school highlights into a lowlight. That betrayal left 'Nique distrustful of fans until a community of support in Georgia convinced him otherwise and paved the way for his return home.