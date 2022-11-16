Not Available

Despite of many disagreements between Yalda and her husband, she tries to maintain their relationship because of her fears. But their differences are increasing and they aren't compatible anymore and this causes their divorce. Because of family pressures and society judgments, Yalda keeps herself aloof from her relatives and hides her divorce. Home is no longer safe and her family don't appreciate the pressure she is under. She extends her relationship with Hamed one of her classmates. As usual, marriage is her relationship purpose. But Hamed has another idea. Their interactions change both of them. Now Yalda is another person with another personality.