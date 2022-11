Not Available

When relationships collide- they stand or fall. Like dominoes. Kelly O'Dell has a long-standing relationship with Randy Spears. They're in love- but haven't crossed the line between platonic and physical. That changes when Randy introduces a friend to Kelly- a friend instantly drawn to her. Vivid presents Dominoes- starring the beautiful Kelly O'Dell- hot newcummmer Paula Harlow and raven vixen- Tina Tyler. Rent Dominoes. And let the chips fall where they may.