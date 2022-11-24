Dominoes: An Uncensored Journey Through the Sixties

Not Available

The Dominoes Movie is an audio-visual album of the sixties. Not the chronological 1960s, but the electric, turbulent decade of rock, revolution, and the Vietnam War. The Dominoes Movie focuses on a succession of thirteen evolutionary tableaus, conveying the director’s view that one thing leads to another, as in the domino effect where one change or event causes a similar one, which then causes an additional one, and so on in a linear sequence. A portrait of the Vietnam War decade without narration and presented entirely via news footage and a soundtrack featuring BB King, Marvin Gaye, The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Santana, Neil Young, CSN&Y, Van Morrison, The Incredible String Band, Canned Heat and David Peel.