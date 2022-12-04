Dommens dag

Not Available

Michael von Straeten is an unscrupulous financier whose harshness and cynicism have earned him the nickname ‘The Tiger’. He destroys his enemies with no mercy and no regrets, watching calmly when his victims come close to starving to death. Will von Straeten see the error of his ways when he is brought face to face with all the evil deeds of his life? Or is it too late for von Straeten to make amends for the lives he has ruined, escaping the ultimate punishment on Judgement Day? (stumfilm.dk)