Don Camillo: Monsignor

  • Comedy
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cineriz

Don Camillo is now a bishop, Peppone is now a senator, but their rivalry is as fierce as when they were just a village priest, and a village administrator. Don Camillo learns that Peppone is about to promote the building of a communal house on the place of an old, derelict church, and that spurns the old flame. They descend from Rome onto quiet Brescello, and they will agitate their faithful hosts, christians against communists, using all devious ways. Even Christ makes a cameo appearance, when things are going a trifle too far.

Cast

Gino CerviGiuseppe Bottazzi dit Peppone
Leda GloriaMaria Botazzi, moglie di Peppone
Gina RovereGisella Marasca
Valeria CiangottiniRosetta Grotti
Saro UrzìBrusco, il sindaco
Marco TulliLo smilzo

Images