Who's the hardest hitter in the NHL? Who's The Best Goalie of all time? On Don Cherry 17 The Best of the Best, Grapes gives his opinion on these questions and more. Along with the best goals, saves, bloopers and hits from the 50's to today, Don Cherry 17 The Best of the Best looks back at some of the NHL's best playoff goals and 7th game overtime winning goals. Don Cherry 17 The Best of the Best is loaded with over 70 minutes of non stop action with many rare highlights available to the public for the first time. No hockey fan should be without Don Cherry 17, The Best of the Best.