CBC's Hockey Night in Canada presents Don Cherry 18, the best hockey DVD of all-time. Over 91 Minutes of the best hockey action from the 2005/2006 regular season and the playoffs. Don Cherry 18 has the best hits, goals, saves and bloopers from the fastest sport on earth. As a bonus, also included are Coach's Corner highlights. Relive one of the best playoffs in Stanley Cup history including the Oilers and Hurricanes magic run to the finals. It's all action and no filler.