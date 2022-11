Not Available

Hockey Night in Canada and Don Cherry have teamed up again to bring you the best NHL action ever. Hard Hits, Great Goals, Super Saves and the Craziest Bloopers make for over 70 minutes of the best highlights from the greatest sport on earth. We also take a look back at the '07 playoffs including Ottawa's and Anaheims's march to the Stanley Cup Final. Ya got all the NHL superstars. Coaches Corner and Grapes - what else do ya need?