Not Available

For 20 years Blue and Grapes have been bringing hard hitting hockey. Blue thinks this year is the best. They have all the best plays from the NHL, the great saves, goals, hits, bloopers and of course a tussle or two. They also take a look back at the 2008 Staley Cup Playoffs, and don't forget they have the best of this years Coaches Corner too! Over one hour of the best NHL action. What else can you ask for?