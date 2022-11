Not Available

The 2008-09 NHL season was a beauty! You got veterans setting records and rookies burning up the league. Blue has done it again with all the great action - saves goals bloopers hits the odd tussle and, of course, Coach's Corner. We take a look at the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs as the grinders come through and help Pittsburgh win the Cup. Hey, it's 21 years and counting. Rock 'em Sock 'em 21 - you're gonna love it!