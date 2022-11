Not Available

Jack Bannister returns to his home in South America, bringing with him some Wyoming cowboys. At a fiesta, he meets Menocal, an old friend, who is murdered moments later by Bud Latham, an American bandit under the protection of the local sheriff, a rascal named Berengo. Jack sets out after Latham and finds the killer trailing another outlaw, José Remado. Jack catches up with Latham and whips him in a brutal fight.