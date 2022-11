Not Available

Tepito is a neighborhood of Mexico City, where the dreams of many destitute people become real. But Tepito is also run by organized crime and corrupt politicians, impunity reigns and justice is non- existent. Here will take place the story of two foolishly proud young men, who were once best childhood friends, and now are blinded by greed and turn against each other. Their intentions are to destroy their families and eventually their own lives.