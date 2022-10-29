1937

Don Donald

  • Animation

Release Date

January 8th, 1937

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Donald is courting Daisy (called Donna, here in her first appearance) Duck in Mexico. He arrives on a burro, which doesn't get along at all well with her; she convinces him to buy a car. They head through the desert, but the car breaks down, and throws Donald out, then takes off on its own with Daisy trapped inside the rumble seat. The car hits a rock, throwing Daisy into a mud puddle, to Donald's excessive amusement. Daisy pulls a unicycle from her purse, and rides off.

Cast

Clarence NashDonald Duck / Donna Duck

