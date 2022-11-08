Not Available

Don Giovanni (2006) Salzburger Festspiele

Decca

Don Giovanni's list of romantic conquests reaches into the hundreds. But his reputation as a lothario puts him in danger as the women he's betrayed -- and their suitors -- begin to seek revenge. A modern-day setting proves the timeless nature of Mozart's popular opera, performed with the Vienna Philharmonic as part of an epic presentation of all 22 of the composer's stage works at the 2006 Salzburg Festival, in honor of his 250th birthday.

Thomas HampsonDon Giovanni
Luca PisaroniMasetto
Piotr BeczalaDon Ottavio

