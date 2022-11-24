Don Giovanni - FNOB

Not Available

The insatiable Don Giovanni is not picky: anyone will do, from Donna Elvira to her maid and the bride at a country wedding. But when one of his conquests ends in murder, he sets off a chain of events that takes him forever closer to his bitter fate. When the most skillful librettist and the most ingenious composer of their time join forces, the result brims with an irresistible blend of tragedy and comedy. Carnivalistic joy and lust overflow in Finnish actor-director Jussi Nikkilä’s new interpretation of Don Giovanni, marrying modern and rococo styles.