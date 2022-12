Not Available

Helped by his shrewd servant, a serial seducer flaunts society's rules until he brings about his own downfall. Mozart's audacious opera combines enchanting music with a central character of fascinating psychological complexity, an archetypal figure who continues to provide food for thought 230 years after its creation. Christof Loy's production stars Christopher Maltman as Don Giovanni, now a desperate and lonely anti-hero, always eluded by success.