Live performance filmed at the Innsbrucker Festwochen on 6 October 2006 at the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera Don Giovanni. Marcos Fink, Werner Güra and Alexandrina Pendatchanska perform as the principals, while the Freiburger Barockorchester and the Innsbruck Festival Chorus provide accompaniment. Georg Wübbolt directs.