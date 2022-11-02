Don Giovanni (Teatro Argentina, Rome)

Not Available

Enrico Castiglione directs this 2001 production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's seminal two-act 1787 dramma giocoso Don Giovanni, an opera mounted at Teatro Argentina in Rome, with musical accompaniment by the Rome Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Michael Halaz. The production includes arias by Renato Bruson, Luca Canonici, Amarilli Nizza, Rossana Potenza, Stefano de Peppo and Alessandro Battiato, Anna Laura Longo; Stefano Cucci serves as choir master. Mozart culled the by-now-familiar story from the legend of Don Juan, the world's most gifted lover. Nathan Southern, Rovi