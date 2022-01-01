Don Henley: Live Inside Job

Not Available

Grammy Award winner Don Henley helped define the '70s as a member of the fabulously successful rock band The Eagles before launching an impressive solo career. On May 25, 2000, he returned to his Texas roots for a remarkable concert, recorded before an enthusiastic audience at Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas. This rock legend's live performance captures all the passion, satire and originality that fans around the world most treasure in his influential music. Songs: 01 - Dirty Laundry 02 - Sunset Grill 03 - Workin' It 04 - Takin' You Home 05 - The Boys of Summer 06- Lilah 07 - Everything is Different Now 08 - The End of the Innocence 09 - All She Wants to Do is Dance 10 - New York Minute 11 - Talking to the Moon 12 - They're Not Here They're Not Coming 13 - The Heart of the Matter 14 - Desperado - The Long Run - My Thanksgiving - Hotel California