Don José, Pepe y Pepito

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Producciones Miguel Mezquíriz

The arrival of Francis, who owns a factory of surgical material in New York, caused a real stir in a family composed by her grandfather, Pepe, the son, Jose, and grandson, Pepito. Pepito falls in love with her even though Francis consider him a child. But Don Jose is also in love with the American. This situation creates a difficult situation between parent and child, that Francis seeks to remedy returning to the United States. But the grandfather, Pepe, has the solution ...

Cast

Manolo MoránPepe Quiroga
José Isbert

