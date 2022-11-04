Don José, Pepe y Pepito

Not Available

The arrival of Francis, who owns a factory of surgical material in New York, caused a real stir in a family composed by her grandfather, Pepe, the son, Jose, and grandson, Pepito. Pepito falls in love with her even though Francis consider him a child. But Don Jose is also in love with the American. This situation creates a difficult situation between parent and child, that Francis seeks to remedy returning to the United States. But the grandfather, Pepe, has the solution ...