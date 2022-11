Not Available

The very first Spanish full feature-length film is based on musical composed by Enric Morera on a libretto by Francesc Pujols i Morgades, based on a work by Víctor Balaguer premiered on October 7, 1922 at the Tívoli Theater in Barcelona. The action takes place around the Catalan gang in the seventeenth century; it is a story of impossible love between "nyerros" and "cadells" that culminates with the execution of the titled protagonist.