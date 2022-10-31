Don Knotts: Tied Up with Laughter

Not Available

The beloved, Emmy-winning comic actor Don Knotts, best-known for his roles as the bumbling deputy Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show and the lecherous landlord Mr. Furley on Three's Company, presents a series of side-splitting stand-up routines and skits in rare performances from the 1960s-1970s. A master at playing nervous and neurotic characters, Knotts is also able to milk major laughs with his portrayals of romantically-challenged underdogs possessing oversized egos. In this special comedy collection, he is joined by singer-actress Joey Heatherton, actress Jane Powell, former Dallas Cowboys player Lance Rentzel, comic Jack Burns, Knott's Love God movie co-star Maureen Arthur and the legendary Jimmy Durante.