Not Available

Don Mclean - Starry Starry Night

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Don McLean performs live in Austin, Texas at the Paramount Theatre for this program. Best known for the ubiquitous "American Pie," McLean has been a premier singer/songwriter since the 1960s. This live concert was recorded for PBS and features a career spanning set of songs. Songs: Castles in the Air, Jerusalem, Crossroads, You Gave Me a Mountain, Crying, Singin' the Blues, Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), Angry Words, Raining in My Heart (with Nanci Griffith), And I Love You So (with Nanci Griffith), Fashion Victim, If We Try, It Was a Very Good Year, You're My Little Darlin', American Pie. Includes Photo Gallery; Biographies; Discography; Concert Footage from the '70s, '80s, '90s.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images