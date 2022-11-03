Don Mclean - Starry Starry Night

Not Available

Don McLean performs live in Austin, Texas at the Paramount Theatre for this program. Best known for the ubiquitous "American Pie," McLean has been a premier singer/songwriter since the 1960s. This live concert was recorded for PBS and features a career spanning set of songs. Songs: Castles in the Air, Jerusalem, Crossroads, You Gave Me a Mountain, Crying, Singin' the Blues, Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), Angry Words, Raining in My Heart (with Nanci Griffith), And I Love You So (with Nanci Griffith), Fashion Victim, If We Try, It Was a Very Good Year, You're My Little Darlin', American Pie. Includes Photo Gallery; Biographies; Discography; Concert Footage from the '70s, '80s, '90s.