Don Quixote: Bolshoi

Fathom Events, BY Experience and Pathe Live are delighted to bring you Don Quixote, captured LIVE from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, and brought to you in cinemas nationwide on Sunday, April 10. Cervantesâ's eccentric hero Don Quixote leaves on a journey full of adventures with his loyal squire, Sancho Panza, in search of his perfect woman. On the way he meets Kitri, the dazzling daughter of an innkeeper who he thinks might be his ideal love. The Bolshoi's panache and excellence are combined in Fadeyechevâ's critically acclaimed staging of this exalting performance with Ludwig Minkusâ'sfamous score. Featuring brand new sets and costumes to accompany this colorful and technically challenging production, Don Quixote is quintessential Bolshoi: abounding with life and not to be missed!