After an old soldier named Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616) wrote the adventures of Don Quixote and Sancho Panza, the knight and his squire have become very popular. When he learns that the Turkish comes along the Mediterranean coast with a powerful army, Don Quixote will undertake, again opposed by his niece and his housekeeper, a new adventure that begins in La Mancha and ends on the coast.