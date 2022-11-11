Don Quixote- Royal Opera House

Not Available

Don Quixote and his servant Sancho Panza set out to have a chivalrous adventure. They meet Kitri and Basilio, a young couple who cannot marry because Kitri's father is determined to marry her off to the wealthy Gamache. Don Quixote decides to intervene. With Don Quixote's help, Kitri and Basilio convince her father to let them marry. Don Quixote also persuades Gamache that he would prefer to marry the barmaid anyway. Kitri and Basilio celebrate, and everyone cheers Don Quixote on his way. Coreography by Carlos Acosta.