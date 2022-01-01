Don Quixote: The State Perm Ballet

1991

Special Interest, Dance, Ballet & Modern Dance - In this spirited production of Leon Minkus's delightful ballet, young lovers Kitri (Nina Ananiashvili) and Basilio (Aleksei Fadeyetchev) are thwarted by her controlling father (Viktor Ailkin), who has plans to marry her off to foppish nobleman Gamache (Vladimir Golub). But when dashing adventurer Don Quixote (Alexsandr Astafiev) enters the village with his sidekick, Sancho Panza (Evgeny Katusov), fate just may smile upon the star-crossed couple.