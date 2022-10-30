Not Available

This story is all about a ambitious boy named Seenu (Ravi Teja) who dreams of becoming a don. He always likes to be called as ‘Don’ Seenu since childhood due to the strong influence of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Don’. He grows up with just one passion - that of becoming the World's No: 1 Don. Thanks to his enterprising nature, he gains access to the cream of the city's dons, and uses his cleverness to play off the top two - Machiraju (Sayaji Shinde) and Narsing (Sri Hari), fierce rivals - against each other.